Truth and Righteousness

These are not simple words: If possible, the devil deceives the very elect.

Another video I thought I uploaded is in the link below.

Where did God and Jesus experienced the most hate? I did not upload this one, so here is the link https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMFLscXcccFl/













NOTICES:

-My email address is [email protected]

-My phone Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My Patreon link, which is different content than what is uploaded on here is

https://www.patreon.com/Juxtaposed















