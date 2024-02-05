The People's Voice





Feb 4, 2024





Want to hear a Communist era joke from the Soviet Union? “Do you know what a Polish sandwich looks like?” the joke went. “Two slices of bread and a ration card for the meat in between.”





Unfortunately, the Polish people were not laughing at the time. And we won’t be laughing either, in the near future — if the global elite are allowed to continue destroying our rights and freedoms and replacing them with their techno-communist vision of total technocratic control.





This evil plot against humanity has been in the works for years, and now we are seeing the first signs play out before our very eyes.





The global elite have successfully penetrated the cabinets of western democracies, ushering in an era of disastrous policies that are destroying the economy from the inside out and stoking unprecedented division in society.





The next phase of the global elite’s plan involves penetrating the universities and the high earners and it appears the highest earners in our society have already taken their thirty pieces of silver and sold their souls to the devil.





According to a report from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CUP), America’s wealthiest citizens fully support the WEF’s plan to ration gas, electricity, and meat and dairy products for the general public in order to allegedly “fight climate change.”





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bbiif-american-leaders-sign-wef-treaty-to-ration-meat-electricity-and-gas.html