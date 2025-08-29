© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I hate to break it to you but insects are already in your food. 🦗
Major food companies like Pepsi and Barilla have been slipping them into the products you eat every day — under different names. ⚠️
🍝 Barilla (Pasta)
Since 2023, their “plant protein” pasta line has actually contained cricket flour from farms in Thailand.
🍔 Beyond Meat
Marketed as “100% plant-based,” but the protein comes from mealworm larvae raised on pea waste.
🔋 Red Bull
The red dye (carminic acid) comes from crushed cochineal insects — up to 70,000 per liter. Now they’re adding insect shell chitin as “natural flavors.”
🍫 Nutella (Ferrero)
Since 2024, contains black soldier fly larvae flour to cut cocoa costs. Labeled as “mineral enrichment.”
🥤 PepsiCo (Lay’s Chips)
Some “natural flavors” are extracts from grasshoppers and locusts for umami taste — not disclosed in marketing.
🫣 How They Hide It
Look for terms like:
👉 “Alternative protein”
👉 “Hydrolyzed protein”
👉 “Mineral complexes”
👉 “Natural flavors”
💡 Why?
It’s not about nutrition. It’s about profit. Insects are 3x cheaper than meat protein — and slipping them in normalizes eating bugs without your consent.
✅ What You Can Do
• Read ingredient labels carefully
• Be cautious of “new formula” claims
• Support small producers who disclose ingredients