I hate to break it to you but insects are already in your food. 🦗





Major food companies like Pepsi and Barilla have been slipping them into the products you eat every day — under different names. ⚠️





🍝 Barilla (Pasta)

Since 2023, their “plant protein” pasta line has actually contained cricket flour from farms in Thailand.





🍔 Beyond Meat

Marketed as “100% plant-based,” but the protein comes from mealworm larvae raised on pea waste.





🔋 Red Bull

The red dye (carminic acid) comes from crushed cochineal insects — up to 70,000 per liter. Now they’re adding insect shell chitin as “natural flavors.”





🍫 Nutella (Ferrero)

Since 2024, contains black soldier fly larvae flour to cut cocoa costs. Labeled as “mineral enrichment.”





🥤 PepsiCo (Lay’s Chips)

Some “natural flavors” are extracts from grasshoppers and locusts for umami taste — not disclosed in marketing.





🫣 How They Hide It

Look for terms like:

👉 “Alternative protein”

👉 “Hydrolyzed protein”

👉 “Mineral complexes”

👉 “Natural flavors”





💡 Why?

It’s not about nutrition. It’s about profit. Insects are 3x cheaper than meat protein — and slipping them in normalizes eating bugs without your consent.





✅ What You Can Do

• Read ingredient labels carefully

• Be cautious of “new formula” claims

• Support small producers who disclose ingredients



