116 civilians were hiding in the city during the assault on Ugledar, waiting for the Russian army; they did not want to flee with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Soldiers of the assault detachment of the 5th separate guards tank brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from Buryatia are delivering water, food and medicine to the residents of Ugledar who remained in the city.

Russian military personnel are going around houses and checking on civilians who were hiding in shelters.

➡️They are talking with people, identifying their needs, and providing necessary assistance.

➡️The soldiers are bringing water, food, and medicine to the people.

