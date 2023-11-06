Are Micro-Parasites The REAL Cause Of Cancer? Scientist SHILLS Censor Live Saving TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
02.11.2023
https://rumble.com/v3t3tly-are-micro-parasites-the-real-cause-of-cancer-scientist-shills-censor-live-s.html
Get your Detox Box and purge your body
of deadly parasites at http://PurgeSuddenly.com
Dr. Lee Merritt is here to talk about how parasites are the real cause of cancer.
What if everything we’ve been told about cancer is a lie?