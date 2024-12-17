Ongoing Military Operations in Balata

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens in Balata Refugee Camp witnessed the Israeli occupation forces storming the camp, bulldozing the streets, vandalizing infrastructure, and attacking public property.
Interview: Jamal Rayan, a youth activist from Balata Camp.
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 16/12/2024
