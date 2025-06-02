Revelation 6th Seal Shavuot Signs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the calculated biblical calendar, June 1-3, 2025 brings us to the Festival of Shavuot. On the sighted moon calendar, Shavuot will be on June 8, 2025. Exodus 19 and Acts 2 tell us two stories of ancient Shavuot celebrations involving God marrying Israel and pouring out His Spirit. Our sun just sent a huge flare our direction. This will cause extreme low level auroras during Shavuot 2025. These signs seem to be a forewarning of the 6th Seal from Revelation 6:12-17. Is this a sign from God? Is this God's way of telling us to repent because greater plagues are coming?