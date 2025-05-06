The Emperor wears no clothes

Or, how we went from a people's public government to a privately owned contract CORPORATION which IT's CITIZENS are totally in debt to.

Or, how private-contract interest rates keep CITIZENS at a loss/in-the-lost---never to be free=never to have a hit at experiencing a truly 5-dimensional Universe-of-the-living. (Today's "PERSONS" are more like in the movie: The Matrix.)

Or, do you have what it takes to own-up to a lack of knowledge of what is really going on here with THIS MESS we are in? If you were up to speed, why would you be in support of attacking "Sovereign CITIZENS with: This law doesn’t apply to me?" Or are you so indoctrinated to believe & Repeat-after-me: The economic World is fine & only getting greater if we only make war on those nasty law breaking Sovereign Citizens! - Meaning: Banking & debt has less to do with the causes of what is happening every day in The World & is a mere result of other more important issues such as LBGTxyz forced increased recognition or deportation of the non-liked. - I say: Debt-based Banking is the primary chief creator of all BIG problems in our World... Fix that & all else is simplified! - If I should not be so humble for once, I will write: I should be seen/treated as a hero for wearing/clothed on such Standing!

* Meaning the Emperor has no standing, and only the innocent non-corrupted [with no voluntary contracts/interests connected to 'The Emperor'] have the honesty to speak out the truth on matters.

Who is at a high-enough-level/innocence/position where they are capable of discerning/voting-for the qualification of OUR LEADERS---and whether THEY have standing=are wearing clothes?





WHAT IF: What was OFFICIALLY believed to be a people governing themselves, was in fact a non-physical/non-living corporation?

This would mean that rather than keeping to only two basic-simple ancient laws of "Thou shalt not trespass against another [living beings], nor desire/crave/covet for thy neighbour's/another's wife or property,"**

we would be "governed" by [non-living foreign jurisdiction] corporate UniformCommercialCodes, AS we would be UNDER mere [civil] Codes-agreements/covenant-of-contract=2-dimensional "paper" contracts.

How can it be that a living Being harms a non-living entity "paper" contractor? ..No, this is all a contract issue!

Contract agreement Codes can be & are endless in their numbers... Meaning if they are not spelled out, or even if they are listed [somewhere], you---the entity considering going UNDER contract [the applicant] are at an extreme disadvantage to be able to uphold your end of said contract due to Codes being endless. Also, the other party [the solicitor] in the contract is at the advantage of winning every CLAIM due to the impossibility of you knowing "right from wrong"/all commercial Codes listed somewhere.

The fact that "government agencies" tend to [unknowingly] hide or deny THEIR corporate employment when given NOTICE of such, makes THEIR entire SYSTEM open to fraud. Fraud has no expiration date.

Lawyers/attorneys/the entire Judicial Branch who are licensed by the ABA/British Bar Association are under contract to uphold or place as first priority the wishes of the inner City of London, INC/Central Banksters. These licensed-pledged members are in acts of treason when THEY claim THEY REPRESENT the people or give an oath to them.

A main purpose of the War of 1812 was to hide the fact of a first 13th Amendment which recognized 'Titles of Nobility' as those loyal-pledged to Great Britain & the inner City of London/the East India trading Company.

Mathematically, said CORPORATION is bankrupt. It matters not, lawyers refer to this as "Continued Emergency Resolution" or some other variety of terms that hides the numbers ("Tariffs will save us!") so THEY can 'Kick-the-Can-down-the-Road' indefinitely... The fact is: THEY are in default---That leads to bankruptcy. THEY are insolvent & must be liquidated! ..Now, because, there is still one last Standing/clothed, & THEY were put on NOTICE by her of such many times, as Anna Riezinger -- Fiduciary: https://annavonreitz.com/aswesay.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/administrativecourts.pdf

It does no good---nothing productive***---to merely stupidly respond with: "That is disinformation from an extremist group or cult." --If "we" repeat it enough times from the mainline "news" & colleges, THEY will eventually believe it! ..That is what propaganda is & does.

*** Nothing productive ..will come of it. Back to my example from my 1st e-mail to you: that the World is like a GAME. If your team follows the ruling of the "treasonist" Judicial Branch---those pledged to the inner City of London---you are likewise in an action of treason.