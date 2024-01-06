THE REAL JESUS - PART 8

Many people are asking about the next step in learning how to live by faith. In this video, we'll look at the example of the first Christians, who took the meaning of "home church" to a whole new level. There's no better way to overcome hypocrisy in our lives than living together and sharing with others, like we read in the acts of the apostles.
Note: Please watch the previous three videos in this series if you have not done so already.
