Glenn Beck





Oct 2, 2023





Global elites and the media are hard at work to convince you that everything they are planning is a "conspiracy theory." But Glenn argues that they're really "conspiracy FACTS." Glenn reads an article titled "11 assumptions about the future" from Doug Casey's International Man that can be used to guide our actions moving forward, and it lines up with the warnings Glenn gave in his newest book, "Dark Future." Glenn reviews these 11 plans global elites have for your future: CBDCs, digital IDs, a "Greater Depression," a rise in crime and censorship, and even World War III are either already here or likely around the corner. So, here's how you should prepare ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WbRZTSnFIk