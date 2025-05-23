Health and Natural Law in Christianity

Ever notice the irony? Churches preach the body as a "temple"… yet serve donuts drenched in lab-made oils and fragrances loaded with toxins. “A tree is known by its fruit,” Jesus said—so why are chronic illness and obesity rampant in communities claiming divine truth?





Natural law isn’t just spiritual—it’s practical. From structured spring water to whole foods, God’s design is our blueprint for health. Yet we’ve swapped creation’s pantry for processed “Frankenfoods,” ignoring the immutable laws that keep our temples thriving.





#ChristianHealthRevival #TempleNotTrash #NaturalLawLiving #FaithInFood #BodyAsSanctuary





