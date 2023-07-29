Riccardo Bosi: Arise Guerrilla News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Q&A with Sacha Stone and Scotty Saks
* The good news: normies are waking up (very slowly).
* The fight against ’rona was easy because it was clear and present; but the broader agenda was hidden.
* The cabal is a belligerent occupying power.
* Now is the time for us to stand up and assert our sovereignty so they can no longer function.
* We are getting very close — but we’re not there yet.
* The bad news: we’ve got to buckle up because we’re in for a rough ride.
AustraliaOne Party | Arise Guerrilla News (24 July 2023)
