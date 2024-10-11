TIK-TOK STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS (PROBABLE)

Her incompetent shit doctors told her that the reason she was sick was "stress." It's impossible that stress was the cause. It's more likely that botox, breast implants, or vaccines were responsible. She has botox videos on her channel. Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, had a guest on recently. https://www.brighteon.com/2017a304-08d9-416c-9953-856ebfb398ee The guest on Mike Adams' show wrote a book about how unhealthy breast implants are. They're toxic. Botox is obviously horrible. I don't know the exact reason she got sick and died but I do know that the life of a rich Tik-Tok model is not stressful. No way. I think it was one of those completely unnecessary procedures that led to her sudden health problems and ultimate death.

Rest in peace, Taylor Rousseau Grigg.

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@itstaylorrousseau/video/7291565458925358379?lang=en





https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@itstaylorrousseau/video/7251295113110965547?lang=en





https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@itstaylorrousseau/video/7215749153190776110?lang=en





https://www.facebookDOTcom/taylor.rousseau.9/videos/2980264588739758/

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dies at Age 25, Her Husband Announces

The social media star's death was "sudden and unexpected," her husband said in an Instagram post on Oct. 5

https://peopleDOTcom/tiktok-star-taylor-rousseau-grigg-dies-at-age-25-her-husband-announces-8723954