'THE WAR WILL CONTINUE' – Mark Sleboda mocks Trump’s 'GINORMOUS EGO'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
69 views • 1 month ago

'THE WAR WILL CONTINUE' – analyst mocks Trump’s 'GINORMOUS EGO'

Moscow knows Trump is “in a domestically challenging position” — so they’re giving him the photo-op he’s craved.

💬 Mark Sleboda told Dialogue Works that Trump “believes that the GINORMOUS POWER OF HIS EGO and his supposed charisma and the art of the deal” will win Putin over to “end the conflict on US terms. And I simply DON’T BELIEVE THAT FOR A SECOND.”

💬 The Kremlin, he argues, knows there is “zero chance of it actually succeeding” but sees an opening: “THE WAR WILL CONTINUE,” and if Europe and Kiev reject Trump’s plan, “it may just even worsen the transatlantic relationship between the US and Europe .”

💬 But there’s a risk: “there’s no necessary telling where Trump’s TANTRUM, where his emotional frustration and anger is going to LASH OUT. It could be redirected at Russia after Putin says 'NO' to him again about a ceasefire RIGHT TO HIS FACE.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
