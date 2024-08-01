UMBILLICAL CORD TRUTH





“They cut those cords KNOWING they are jam packed full of stem cells!

Then they try to sell those stem cells back?? No way! Homebirth each and every time!!





We are not meant to cut and clamp umbillical cords. Cord circulation continues for 30+ minutes after birth meaning for over 30 minutes, stem cells, blood and vital nutrients are meant to be pumping into the baby When the cord is clamped right away, the child usually gasps for air because they were recieving oxygen from the cord. This is why babies can be born underwater and not drown, as they don't need to use their lungs right away. Letting the cord detach on its own, like all animals in the wild, allows for maximum stem cell and blood tranfusion to the baby, leading to healthier, more developed babies.”