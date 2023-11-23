BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden's exorbitant list of holiday stays funded by America's elite
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 11/23/2023

US President Joe Biden's exorbitant list of holiday destinations has come under the spotlight as it is revealed to be funded by some of America's most wealthy and politically affluent figures. It comes amid the First Couple's planned Thanksgiving festivities at billionaire David Rubenstein's $39 million Nantucket estate, where they have been regular visitors. The Bidens have journeyed across the country, living in some of the most opulent accommodations, amounting to a staggering $US84 million. The Biden family's list of pricey holiday estates also includes locations at Lake Tahoe, Kiawah Island, and St. Croix. Ethics experts have scrutinised the US President for failing to list these stays as gifts on his financial disclosure form.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy