Joe Biden's exorbitant list of holiday stays funded by America's elite

US President Joe Biden's exorbitant list of holiday destinations has come under the spotlight as it is revealed to be funded by some of America's most wealthy and politically affluent figures. It comes amid the First Couple's planned Thanksgiving festivities at billionaire David Rubenstein's $39 million Nantucket estate, where they have been regular visitors. The Bidens have journeyed across the country, living in some of the most opulent accommodations, amounting to a staggering $US84 million. The Biden family's list of pricey holiday estates also includes locations at Lake Tahoe, Kiawah Island, and St. Croix. Ethics experts have scrutinised the US President for failing to list these stays as gifts on his financial disclosure form.







