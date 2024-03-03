Dr. Phil's WARNING for Parents & His Advice for Trump's Legal Team The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 211

Glenn Beck





We were promised a unified society, in which social media brought us together, our justice system was reliable, and parents could trust schools and universities with their kids. So maybe it’s time that we ask, “How’s that working for you?” In this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn sits down with renowned psychologist, TV host, and author Dr. Phil to take a deep dive into the mental health of America. Drawing from lessons in his latest book, “We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity,” Dr. Phil offers our country a “path back to United America.” But there are many perils along the way. Dr. Phil issues a stark warning to parents about the forces targeting our children in an ever-evolving digital landscape. He and Glenn explore the detrimental effects of social media and unravel the dark underbelly of manipulative Big Tech algorithms. Further, he challenges society’s perception of higher education, arguing that our colleges and universities have become breeding grounds for fear and conformity. Plus, he offers shocking advice for Donald Trump's legal team as the former president and 2024 presidential candidate faces multiple cases across the country. Dr. Phil also shares why he decided to move his entire operation to Texas after 25 years in Hollywood, California, and start a new company, Merit Street Media.





Dr. Phil’s new book and his impact on society.

0:00

The impact of technology on mental health and society

3:17

Manipulation of social media algorithms and censorship of information.

15:35

Psychological manipulation and censorship.

21:23

The ineffectiveness of trigger warnings in universities.

24:55

Free speech and censorship in today’s society.

31:33

Morality, politics, and societal issues.

45:26

Cultural issues and family values.

52:25

Gender identity and fairness in sports.

57:22

Understanding others’ perspectives and hostage negotiation.

1:08:29

Dr. Phil’s advice to Trump’s legal team

1:10:38

Launching a new media network with a focus on social issues.

1:14:23

Embracing honesty and vulnerability in leadership.

1:22:10





