🤝 The Truth About Building Real Communities 🌍✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
7 months ago

🤔 What does it really take to build a strong, lasting community? Is it a single event, a retreat, or a viral moment? Not quite. 🔍


💡🤝👨 Let’s explore with Charles Vogl, an adviser, speaker, and the author of three books, including the international bestseller The Art of Community explains that communities don’t form overnight—they grow at the speed of trust.


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/mw4yb2bu


♥😎 Relationships require time, effort, and genuine investment. Without that, true connection is impossible.


🚀 Tune in to explore:


🔑 The first steps to building a real community

⏳ Why trust is the foundation of lasting relationships

❌ The myth of "instant" community-building

💬 How to recognize and adapt to what works


👀 Want to uncover the secrets of authentic community-building? Click the link in our bio or description above 👆🔗

Keywords
community buildingcommunity leadershipstrong communities
