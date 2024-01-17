🌿 Embracing Winter: A Homesteader's Tale ❄️

🌍Discover a different side of life when things aren't blooming! Like many of you, our clients share a common journey.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/4aYNrO2

In a movement echoed by Joel Selatan, there's a wave of people embracing modern homesteading, self-sufficiency, and living off the grid. 🌱

Two years ago, we took the leap and transformed our farm into a solar-powered haven. 🌞

Now, we're breaking free from conventional systems and reducing our reliance on utilities. 💚

Join us in this incredible journey towards sustainability and independence! 🏡

🎙️ Listen to the full podcast for deeper insights on our sustainable living journey, featuring David Selman from Savvy Organics Farm. 🌿



