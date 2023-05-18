Six-Year-Old Sean No Longer Recognizes His Mom After Taking The Pfizer Vaccine (2022)

6-Year-Old Sean's Pfizer Injury

"My name is Audrey and I'm writing my 6 year old son Sean's story. Sean was a happy, healthy, active child.

As a mother, I decided to get Sean vaccinated because we needed to move back to Ireland, it's complicated but I need to be with my family as I'm all alone here.

Sean got the vaccine on Friday

(February 4th 2022).

Since being here Sean has forgotten how to eat, he has forgotten who I am at times and thinks l'm trying to attack him, he thinks he is dead sometimes, l've seen him deteriorate so badly that his fine motor skills and and speech has all disappeared, it's like he's a 2 year old again. His behaviour is not like my son, it's like he has 5 different personalities. He's still vomiting, getting headaches and red rashes."

Mirrored - Covid BC

