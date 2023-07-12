© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lsgca648d
07.10 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
The international communist movement headed by the CCP is to turn all countries into communist countries. A debate about the values of the communist state also took place in American courtrooms.
中共为首的国际共产主义运动就是要将所有国家变成共产主义国家。美国的法庭上也出现了关于共产主义国家价值观的辩论。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @jeremyherrell
@mosenglish @moschinese