FORMER AG BILL BARR AND ARMSTRONG WILLIAMS 🆔 RUN IMMIGRATION VISA FRAUD SCHEME
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
42 views • 1 month ago

A whistleblower, in hiding abroad and fearing for her life, has delivered explosive evidence to Project Veritas exposing an alleged visa fraud scheme involving former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, media figure Armstrong Williams, and other prominent D.C. insiders.


“It’s clear why I’m being prosecuted and no one else is. I reported Bill Barr and Armstrong Williams to the FBI.”


FULL REPORT: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/whistleblower-bill-barr-running-illegal-visa-scheme


Expose Corruption. Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate

Get emails: https://bit.ly/VeritasEmails


Follow:

X: https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas

Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas

IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_veritas/


Project Veritas: The Most Effective Nonprofit Investigative Journalism Organization in America.


We are investigative journalists exposing corruption in government, media, big tech, politics, education, and beyond through undercover video.


We are registered 501(c)(3) organization funded solely by American patriots and truth-seekers worldwide. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW2aznpGUpU

project veritaswhistleblowerformer ag bill barrarmstrong williamsimmigration visa fraud scheme
