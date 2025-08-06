FORMER AG BILL BARR AND ARMSTRONG WILLIAMS 🆔 RUN IMMIGRATION VISA FRAUD SCHEME

A whistleblower, in hiding abroad and fearing for her life, has delivered explosive evidence to Project Veritas exposing an alleged visa fraud scheme involving former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, media figure Armstrong Williams, and other prominent D.C. insiders.





“It’s clear why I’m being prosecuted and no one else is. I reported Bill Barr and Armstrong Williams to the FBI.”





FULL REPORT: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/whistleblower-bill-barr-running-illegal-visa-scheme





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW2aznpGUpU