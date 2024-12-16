BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk region: Russian paratroopers continue to push enemy units back
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
109 views • 6 months ago

Paratroopers continue to push enemy units back from Kursk region

Units of the Don Cossacks Guards Airborne Assault Regiment from Feodosia (Novorossiysk Airborne Mountain Formation) liberated settlement in Sudzha district of Kursk region.

The paratroopers used the terrain folds and weather conditions to stealthy moved and swiftly entered the settlement. By moving from a house to a house, from a treeline to a treeline, assault detachments liberated the settlement.

Despite stubborn resistance of AFU units, the enemy was defeated, a great number of NATO-made armoured hardware and eliminated Ukrainian troops were left behind and some militants were taken prisoner.

After capturing the designated line, the airborne assault detachments held the area under control. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
