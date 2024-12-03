The Five Eyes of Mars: What Are They Spying On?

Planet Earth is not the only planet in the solar system with a 5 eyes surveillance system. I have found 5 eyes that survey vast areas of terrain on Mars. Four of the eyes are craters whose outlines have the shape of the cross section of an eye. The shape of three of these craters is indistinguishable from the cross sectional shape of a human eye. A fourth eye-shaped crater seems alien in its cross sectional shape, leading to the possibility that there may have been at least 2 different species inhabiting the planet in ancient times. The fifth eye is that of an enormous bust, 54 km in height.

This video examines the fields of view of the 5 eyes in order to determine what they are “looking” at. The region viewed by each eye is symbolic only since the curvature of the planet does not allow straight line vision. When the fields of view of the 5 eyes are placed together on a map which shows the entire surface of Mars between the latitudes of 70° S and 70° N, a region common to all 5 fields of view is delineated. All 5 eyes view the Tharsis Montes, Olympus Mons and the Elysium Rise mountains, as well as a very special crater, which I have named the AUM Crater, since there is no official name for it. This suggests that these sites were the most important to the ancient Martians.

I have shown in previous videos that (1) Olympus Mons and the 3 Tharsis Montes form the backbone of the Martian Vitruvian Man (2) the Elysium Rise mountains create a huge compass which exactly points to the North Pole of the planet and probably symbolizes the planet itself. The AUM Crater radiates virtual squares and octagons over a huge section of the planetary terrain. One of these octagons has a radius size of exactly 18 latitude degrees and its north side coincides with the equator of the planet. The northeast side of another octagon passes exactly through the centre of the Pentagram Pyramid. This octagon is exactly 1296φ/16 larger than an octagon which I determined to be the fundamental octagon fitting the AUM crater. Note that 1296 is the square of 36 which is the angle size of each of the star points of a pentagram and that 18 is one-half of 36. The pentagram is a geometric figure that contains measures of the golden ratio φ in many ways. Since the golden ratio is universally present in Nature, it can be considered to be one of the building blocks which the Divine Creator used to form the universe using the sound of AUM.

From all of this it would appear that the ancient Martians regarded the human being and the planet to be the most important items that the Divine Creator has brought into being. Hence, it is likely that the 5 eyes of Mars are viewing these items in a reverent fashion. This is in marked contrast to the 5 eye network here on Planet Earth whose intent is to spy on the citizens of the planet in order to prevent them from liberating themselves from the power structure of an elite group. The finding of 3 craters which fit the cross section of a human eye plus the existence of a bust which fits the human profile very well all point to the astounding possibility that the ancient Martians may have been our ancestors rather than the great apes, known as hominids, as is taught by current evolutionary anthropology.





My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

Author: Arthur Raymond Beaubien