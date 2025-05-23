Eric Yeung: The Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, & China's Bright Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Yeung discusses the global economic shift from West to East, driven by unsustainable U.S. national debt and de-dollarization. Physical gold is highlighted as a key neutral international reserve asset, with China establishing overseas vaults to allow trading partners to convert RMB into physical gold within their own jurisdictions. Bitcoin seems to be supporting the U.S. Treasury market through stablecoin reserves, suggesting it's primarily an "American phenomenon" that may be strategically inflated.
About Eric Yeung
Eric Yeung is a former contract manufacturer, businessman, and commentator who has lived between North America, Hong Kong, and China.
