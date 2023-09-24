Road Blasters (1991, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Road Blaster is a racing game originally developed by Atari for the arcades. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis by Sterling Silver Software and published by Tengen. The Mega Drive / Genesis was only released in North America and Japan. Road Blasters also came out for C64, Amiga, Atari ST, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, NES and Lynx.
The game is about a finishing a series of tracks without running out of fuel. Your car is equipped with a gun to shoot down opposing cars, turrets at the sideline etc. Hitting another car, a mine or getting shot will cost you precious fuel. Shooting down enemies with a high hit rate and scoring points otherwise will give you additional fuel reserve after finishing the track. Sometimes will helicopter will drop a machine gun with limited ammo which can pick up and use.