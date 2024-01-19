Obey God & stop being rebellious against Him

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, January 13, 2024.





Ezekiel 12:1-2: 1 The word of the Lord also came unto me, saying, Son of man, thou dwellest in the midst of a rebellious house, which have eyes to see, and see not; they have ears to hear, and hear not: for they are a rebellious house.





Ancient Israel was truly a rebellious people as they left all the commandments of God by making molten images as their god which goes against the holy second commandment of God on Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image and Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them in Exodus 20:4-6.





Today’s fallen, apostate Christian churches are doing the same with statues of Mary to which Roman Catholics pray to! What ancient Israel did in worshipping molten images of calves and serving Baal is preciously what the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is doing today by bowing down to statues of Mary. There’s no difference between the worship of idols by ancient Israel and the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. Both worship idols that cannot speak, see, hear or smell as per Psalm 115:4-8; and thus, both ancient Israel and the Babylonian Roman Catholic church are REBELLIOUS against God.





As part of ancient Israel’s rebellion against God, we read in Ezekiel 8:16: 16 And he (God) brought me (Ezekiel) into the inner court of the Lord's house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the Lord, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the Lord, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east.





Guess who else faces toward the east to worship the sun toward the east? The Babylonian Roman Cathoilc church as part of their Ad orientem belief. Ad orietem means: "to the east" in latin, the language of the Vatican! Ad orientem is about the eastward orientation of prayer and WORSHIP comprising of the preposition ad, which means toward and oriens which means EAST. Ad orietem means that Roman Catholic church buildings face the east for SUNRISE worship services on SUNday...the same exact ABOMINATION practised by the men of ancient Israel in Ezekiel 8:16.





If you remain rebellious, you will be counted as filthy and unjust when probation time comes to an end according to Revelation 22;11. You will be considered as unjust and filthy before God because your un-repented sins, which is the transgression of the law of God, have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear according to Isaiah 59:2.





As you brother in the faith, STOP rebelling against God, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and turn to Christ your Great God and your Savior and He will forgive you. That’s your first step...and then allow Christ, through the Holy Spirit, to transform you and make you His faithful and obedient servant prior to His glorious return in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





