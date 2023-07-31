BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Holocaust Organazition getting Cobra 19 digital passport from EU to expand and build on it and make it worldwide! 2023Jun5
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
20 views • 07/31/2023

Welcome to the Satanic Roman World Order. Anyway the Guy was in WhoringDrunkenRome having a meeting with his Boss the Roman Antichrist 666 4 days ago.
Here is his Facebook, go check it out for yourself to confirm:  https://www.facebook.com/DrTedros.Official 

Jesus is God Almighty Jehovah and the Roman White Poop is the Antichrist 666 whose Black Shadow, the Black Poop, the Jesuit Superior General, the Neck of the Satanic Head, is laying the whole world at his feet!

WAKE UP and confirm!!!

romanworldordertyrannyantichrist666coronadigitalpassport19
