BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Cold War Is Over Joe-Let It Rest In Peace
Jim Dunn
Jim Dunn
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 03/10/2024

This is a video from the first three minutes of Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech.  It is pure McCarthyism that would fit well into the paranoia of the 1950's about the "Red Menace."  It was cheered wildly by the Democrats and rightfully heckled by Republicans.  Forget decorum in Congress.  Biden is on the path of World War 3 over the distant land of Ukraine.  Are we really going to fight it over what has been a part of Russia since Catherine the Great.  Or maybe we can just refight the Crimean War. 

Keywords
russiadonald trumpjoe bidenworld war 3ukrainecrimeanatogeorge washingtonronald reaganunhingedstate of the union speechcold warjames bondeisenhowerfarewell addressberlin wallodessadonbassgeorge pattonpope john paul 2great rule of conduct
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy