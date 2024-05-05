This video is from yesterday, May 4, 2024.

The Israeli police forcibly removed and detained a Greek policeman who was part of the security detail of the Greek consul general at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The incident occurred during the ceremony of the Holy Fire's descent and in the presence of the Greek delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, according to the Greek press.

The Greek opposition called the incident unprecedented and demanded explanations from their Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Diplomatic sources in Athens reported that the policeman was eventually released after intervention by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, on social media, videos are being shared showing the moment when the Greek policeman is pulled out of the church and taken away.