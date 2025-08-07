RUSSIA Sank a 170-Meter-Long NATO Drone Carrier with the Help of The Mysterious 'GARPIYA-A1' UAVs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, on the night of August 7, monitoring services recorded dozens of explosions in the Odessa region. At the same time, experts and numerous witnesses claim that during this missile attack, Russia used its mysterious kamikaze drones, which are many times more powerful than the well-known 'Geranium' drones. In particular, we are talking about the mysterious 'GARPIYA-A1' drones, the main characteristics of which Russia still keeps secret. ..................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
