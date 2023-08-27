Невидимый Враг Здоровья – Электромагнитные Излучения (5G, WiFi, Smart Meters, etc)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G, WiFi, умные счётчики и сотовые телефоны все создают электромагнитное излучение. Нам говорят что эта радиация совершенно безопасно, но так ли это? Что говорит наука? Узнайте о вреде этого невидимого врага нашего здоровья. Предупреждение: это видео может поменять всю вашу жизнь, во благо вашему здоровью.
Это видео первая часть в серии, вторую часть можете найти здесь:
https://www.brighteon.com/1e7380f3-3dae-485f-a566-1c765024edff
Over 1,800 scientific studies about EMF health risks:
FCC captured agency book:
https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf
Important information for pregnant women:
https://www.babysafeproject.org
Free documentary on smart meters:
https://www.takebackyourpower.net
EKG proof that smart meters affect the human heart:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-aNRQNRtaI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIobFr3m8kk
Nearly 2,000 health complaints about smart meters:
http://stopsmartgrid.org/evidence
More smart meter complaints:
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/smart-meters/smart-meter-health-complaints
Dirty electricity meter and filter:
https://www.stetzerelectric.com