Невидимый Враг Здоровья – Электромагнитные Излучения (5G, WiFi, Smart Meters, etc)
InnateHealth
InnateHealth
34 views • 08/27/2023

5G, WiFi, умные счётчики и сотовые телефоны все создают электромагнитное излучение. Нам говорят что эта радиация совершенно безопасно, но так ли это? Что говорит наука? Узнайте о вреде этого невидимого врага нашего здоровья. Предупреждение: это видео может поменять всю вашу жизнь, во благо вашему здоровью.


Это видео первая часть в серии, вторую часть можете найти здесь:

https://www.brighteon.com/1e7380f3-3dae-485f-a566-1c765024edff


Over 1,800 scientific studies about EMF health risks:

https://bioinitiative.org


FCC captured agency book:

https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf


Important information for pregnant women:

https://www.babysafeproject.org


Free documentary on smart meters:

https://www.takebackyourpower.net


EKG proof that smart meters affect the human heart:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-aNRQNRtaI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIobFr3m8kk


Nearly 2,000 health complaints about smart meters:

http://stopsmartgrid.org/evidence


More smart meter complaints:

http://emfsafetynetwork.org/smart-meters/smart-meter-health-complaints


Dirty electricity meter and filter:

https://www.stetzerelectric.com

healthcanceremfcell towerscell phonesautism5gsmart meterswifidangerelectromagnetic radiation
