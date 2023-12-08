Steve Kirsch's Address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kirsch shared whistleblower Barry Young's New Zealand government COVID bioweapon injection data with members of UK Parliament. Many in attendance were quite shocked.
Steve Kirsch on X: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1732807641787756894
Steve Kirsch's Substack: https://substack.com/@stevekirsch