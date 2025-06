Choose To Suffer For Christ Or Partake in Sin

Philippians 1:29

King James Version Bible

29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;

2 Timothy 3:12

King James Version Bible

12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.

Revelation 18:4

King James Version Bible

4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.





