WHY WOULD THEY LIE ABOUT THE SHAPE OF THE EARTH?

YOU EITHER BELIEVE GOD CREATED HEAVEN & EARTH AS WELL AS MAN OR YOU BELIEVE WE CAME FROM A BIG BANG OF NOTHING THEN EVOLVED FROM APES TO HUMANS & YET THERE ARE STILL APES.



WE ARE NOT ON A SPINNING BALL FLYING THROUGH NOTHING TO NOTHING FOREVER NEVER HITTING ANYTHING & THE STARS ARE ALWAYS IN THE SAME SPOT IN THE WATERS ABOVE AS THE BIBLE STATES. THE SUN & MOON ARE ALSO JUST LIGHTS & SOME SAY WHEN THEY WERE IN SCHOOL BEFORE NASA THEY WERE TAUGHT THE EARTH WAS FLAT & THE MOON WAS A MIRROR OF THE EARTH BENEATH IT. THEY ARE BOTH VERY LOCAL & THE SAME SIZE. PEOPLE NEED TO STOP CALLING GOD A LIAR. GOD CREATED US, NOT A STUPID BIG BANG EXCEPT FOR GOD SPOKE & BANG IT WAS!

PSALM 104:5

He established the earth upon its foundations,

So that it will not totter forever and ever.



JOB 26:7

He stretches out the north over empty space

And hangs the earth on nothing.

