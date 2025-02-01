BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHY WOULD THEY LIE ABOUT THE SHAPE OF THE EARTH? 🔥🔥🔥
7 months ago

WHY WOULD THEY LIE ABOUT THE SHAPE OF THE EARTH?
🔥🔥🔥

YOU EITHER BELIEVE GOD CREATED HEAVEN & EARTH AS WELL AS MAN OR YOU BELIEVE WE CAME FROM A BIG BANG OF NOTHING THEN EVOLVED FROM APES TO HUMANS & YET THERE ARE STILL APES.

WE ARE NOT ON A SPINNING BALL FLYING THROUGH NOTHING TO NOTHING FOREVER NEVER HITTING ANYTHING & THE STARS ARE ALWAYS IN THE SAME SPOT IN THE WATERS ABOVE AS THE BIBLE STATES. THE SUN & MOON ARE ALSO JUST LIGHTS & SOME SAY WHEN THEY WERE IN SCHOOL BEFORE NASA THEY WERE TAUGHT THE EARTH WAS FLAT & THE MOON WAS A MIRROR OF THE EARTH BENEATH IT. THEY ARE BOTH VERY LOCAL & THE SAME SIZE. PEOPLE NEED TO STOP CALLING GOD A LIAR. GOD CREATED US, NOT A STUPID BIG BANG EXCEPT FOR GOD SPOKE & BANG IT WAS!
👊👊👊

PSALM 104:5
He established the earth upon its foundations,
So that it will not totter forever and ever.

JOB 26:7
He stretches out the north over empty space
And hangs the earth on nothing.
✝️✝️✝️

