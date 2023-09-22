5 Secret Service cars destroyed by plasma fire DEW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Snyder
Mar 4, 2023
Plasma fired Secret Service vehicle video from independent
• Five cars rented by Biden family burs... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho1NRwSUZdM&t=0s
Jesse watters on the five secret service vehicles destroyed
• Watters: Hopefully the Bidens bought ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhSQ5spZlao&t=0s
Secret service cars plasma fired
• Biden’s Secret Service rental cars le... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c8jWMxMpss&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqhYa1dSXLE