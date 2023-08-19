BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
👽 SHOCKING UFO Congressional Hearings and Footage of an Alien Interrogation? - with Todd Coconato
43 views • 08/19/2023

How should Christians view UFOs or UAPs? What are these alien entities? Get the latest on the recent Congressional Hearings and the controversial "alien interrogation" video. The Great Deception is here and you need to know how to stand against the strategies of the devil in these last days.

To support this ministry please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give

Website: https://toddcoconato.com/
Book: https://toddcoconato.com/book/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toddcoconat...
YouTube:/toddcoconato
Twitter: https://twitter.com/toddcoconato

Encounter Today links: www.encountertoday.com

