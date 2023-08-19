👽 SHOCKING UFO Congressional Hearings and Footage of an Alien Interrogation? - with Todd Coconato

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How should Christians view UFOs or UAPs? What are these alien entities? Get the latest on the recent Congressional Hearings and the controversial "alien interrogation" video. The Great Deception is here and you need to know how to stand against the strategies of the devil in these last days.
To support this ministry please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Website: https://toddcoconato.com/
Book: https://toddcoconato.com/book/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toddcoconat...
YouTube:/toddcoconato
Twitter: https://twitter.com/toddcoconato
Encounter Today links: www.encountertoday.com