Business | How to Dramatically INCREASE Your Online Sales Conversion Percentage!!!
Soft-Selling In a Hard World:
Checklist of Sales Tools You Will Need:
Scripts
Pre-Written Emails
Pre-Written Texts
Print Pieces
Online Sales Workflow
STEP 1 - Rapport
Install 5 Rapport Building Questions
Step 1 - Build a Google Canonically Compliant - Website / Online - Build On-Line
Step 2 - Write a Header That Clearly States the Problems That You Solve
Step 3 - Add the Social Proof to the Website
Step 4 - Add Testimonials to the Website
Step 5 - Add a Powerful Header Hero Image
Step 6 - Add a Gallery to the Website
STEP 2 - Needs
What Is the Problem That You Solve?
STEP 3 - Benefits
Solutions Supported by Facts
STEP 4 - Close
Call to Action
Time-Sensitive Special
Create a Frequently Asked Questions Document