BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Business | How to Dramatically INCREASE Your Online Sales Conversion Percentage!!!
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 05/31/2023

Business | How to Dramatically INCREASE Your Online Sales Conversion Percentage!!!

Soft-Selling In a Hard World:
**Learn More Today At: www.BunkieLife.com/CLAY
**Learn More About Buying a TipTopK9 Franchise Today At: https://tiptopk9.com/franchising-opportunities/
**Learn More About Buying an OXIFresh Franchise Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/

Checklist of Sales Tools You Will Need:
Scripts
Pre-Written Emails
Pre-Written Texts
Print Pieces
Online Sales Workflow

STEP 1 - Rapport
Install 5 Rapport Building Questions

Step 1 - Build a Google Canonically Compliant - Website / Online - Build On-Line
Step 2 - Write a Header That Clearly States the Problems That You Solve
Step 3 - Add the Social Proof to the Website
Step 4 - Add Testimonials to the Website
Step 5 - Add a Powerful Header Hero Image
Step 6 - Add a Gallery to the Website

STEP 2 - Needs
What Is the Problem That You Solve?

STEP 3 - Benefits
Solutions Supported by Facts

STEP 4 - Close
Call to Action
Time-Sensitive Special
Create a Frequently Asked Questions Document

Keywords
clayclarkthrivetimeshowbusinesspodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy