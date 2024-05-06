Mel K | Can the Controlled Demolition of America be Stopped? | Agenda 2030 | UNESCO | Department of Education Rolling Out Mental Health and Community Schools

Not everyone makes it out of Hollywood and exposes darkness and speaks truth, but that is exactly what Mel K, from the Mel K Show, has done after 20 years. She joins us today to share what drew her to Hollywood after she studied journalism and film, then created fictionalized drama based on true facts in which she did massive amounts of deep diving research that prepared her for what she is doing now. Mel shares that this Global Governance that the elites are seeking through Agenda 2030, which Obama signed us up for, views everything through a global lens (global warming, global pandemic, etc.). Nation states, she explains, in their mind, are a thing of the past. Mel finishes with giving us great ideas on how to push back.

Find Mel K and her shows on her website: https://themelkshow.com/

and follow her on Rumble, Bitchute or wherever you get your shows. Also you can follow Mel on X : https://x.com/melkshow?s=21&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow?igsh=NHRyYXY1NjV3YXdo





