Dr. Rashid Buttar: "I Was POISONED." - This is SERIOUS! - 'Off Grid with Doug and Stacy'

(May 23, 2023) Doug from "Off Grid with Doug and Stacy" offers some some great commentary and advice. This off grid couple has a MASSIVE following on YouTube which is waking tons of people up. Definitely worth checking out for anyone who wants to become more self-sufficient.
The Off Grid With Doug and Stacy website: https://offgridwithdougandstacy.com
'Off Grid with Doug and Stacy' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos
Source: "I Was POISONED" This is SERIOUS!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BleuP6Q-ZLI
Links to the article mentioned and most of the video clips are below:
Erin Elizabeth’s 'Health Nut News' - 2016 article: 'Unintended Holistic Doctor Death Series: Over 100 Dead': https://healthnutnews.com/recap/
Erin Elizabeth’s update video from last year: https://rumble.com/vpatge-recap-on-holistic-doctors-who-died-on-my-unintended-series-over-50s-on-2015.html
(May 17, 2023) Laura-Lynn Thompson interview of Dr. Rashid Buttar the day before he died!: 'Dr. Rashid Buttar and the Coronavirus Agenda': https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/DrRashidButtarandtheCoronavirusAgenda:8
(May 22, 2023) Laura-Lynn Thompson's update video: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/MyFirstInterviewSincethePassingofDrRashidButtar:1