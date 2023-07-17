💥A Ukrainian woman shows the state of a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, reminiscent of a horror game.

The whole country in one video.💥

We don't even have bomb shelters in the US anymore. I remember the Fallout Shelter bright yellow and black metal signs when I was young that were still on buildings. I have one of the signs from a long gone shelter. Guess they want us to die in this war that the US keeps pushing us further into. The elites and globalists have their own underground shelters and us peons don't matter to them.