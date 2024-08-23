BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Martial Arts Feat. Dramatic Comeback 😱 Usubyan vs. Khunsuek | Muay Thai Full Fight
120 views • 8 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Mixed Martial Arts featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia

https://tinyurl.com/MMABJJCoachTube

The Mixed Martial Arts have become increasing popular over the past few years. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become the foundation of competing in the MMA. In this unique program, Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia demonstrates the skills you need to master to become proficient as a competitive fighter. Among the topics covered are: striking, clinching, takedowns, ground and pound, and the guard position. This DVD is an essential resource for any martial artist seeking to improve their fighting skills.

Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/MMABJJCoachTube


On today's show another great Muay Thai showdown that's sure to thrill.


Video credits:

Dramatic Comeback 😱 Usubyan vs. Khunsuek | Muay Thai Full Fight

Russian powerhouse Mamuka Usubyan and Thai striking warrior Khunsuek went all out in this explosive Muay Thai duel at ONE Friday Fights 75!


Follow Mamuka Usubyan on Instagram: / mamuka_usubyan

To watch ONE events in most regions, visit:

https://apple.co/4cuXQSr

https://amzn.to/3YVw1yy


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

mmabjjgrapplingmixed martial artskickboxingmuay thaiussportsnetworkussportsradio
