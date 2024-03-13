BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reformation Facts, Jesuit White Guilt, “Viruses”, Aaron Bushnell, Open Borders, Freemasonry, Civil Rights
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
Follow
13 views • 03/13/2024

Topic list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* Luther, Karlstadt and the 2nd Commandment
* Another reason why Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is Jesuit Theater
* The Virology Psyop
* Panera Bread, billionaire Greg Flynn, Gavin Newsom and the California Minimum Wage Loophole
* What really happened to Aaron Bushnell?
* Does Bushnell’s story include a secret child abuse cult, possibly traced to Rome?
* Jesuit Mesmerism
* Laura Loomer
* Michael Yon and the Border
* Tucker Calrson & Jacob Anthony Angeli-Chansley, the January 6th Fedsurrection Catholic Q-Shaman
* The Apostle Paul and the New Testament
* Francis Browne, Malcom Browne, Thich Quang Duc and Ngo Dinh Diem
* Prohibition
* Boeing Whistleblower
* Winning Christians out of Freemasonry
* Rosa Parks
* Thoroughgood Marshall and Brown vs Board of Education
* Martin Luther King, Jr./Michael King Jr.
* The “Trans” debate vs. respected journalism.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

 

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

 

Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

Keywords
jesuitslutherbushnell
