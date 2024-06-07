Unlocking the Secrets: Tafsir of Surat Al-Fatihah - The Opener of the Book

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the profound meanings behind Surat Al-Fatihah, the opening chapter of the Quran revealed in Makkah. Join us as we delve into the significance of Al-Fatihah, also known as Umm Al-Kitab (the Mother of the Book), exploring its various names and virtues. From understanding its role as the beginning of prayers to its healing properties, this enlightening tafsir (exegesis) will deepen your appreciation of this foundational surah. Don't miss out on uncovering the treasures hidden within the seven verses of Al-Fatihah.
#islamicfestival #hijab #mulims #laylatulqadr #quranic #knowledge #allah #english #divine