Revelation Redpill EP78 w/ Guest Mike D’Virgilio - Trump, A Great Awakening & Refounding America

Join us tonight for a special episode of Revelation Red Pill with Mike D’Virgilio: The Based Boomer podcast host & author of Going Back to Find the Way Forward: Trump, a Great Awakening, and the Refounding of America. Mike is an avid student of history, connecting the dots that led to the founding of this great nation and how cultural Marxism has led to its downfall. Mike is a postmillenialist who sees the arch of Christianity on its way ever upward in advancing the kingdom of God. What does victorious eschatology look like in light of current events and the historic 2024 election? Let's find out! Read more and connect with Mike, his books and resources: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-78/





