1/31/24 Convoy Arrives TX! UN Regional Refugee $1.6B TP$, GEN ZERO Transhumanism, Tara Reid Sues FBI

1/31/24: The Take Our Border Back Convoy arrives in Texas today as Dripping Springs event unfolds tomorrow, Feb.1. The UN Regional Refugee & Migrant Response Plan 2024, guarantees $1.6B to fund the invasion of the USA, build the infrastructure with 248 NGO's funded in 17 Latin American countries, and provide $372M in cash from USAID to "migrants". Meanwhile, Cartel Babylon's plan to de-humanize humanity progresses as Neural Link, Black Rock's Neuraltech, and the GEN ZERO movement, headed by CEO Bryan Johnson vow to delete all values, beliefs, human norms, social compacts, country affiliations to become part of the Cartel Babylon Human 2.0 Reset and be augmented to live forever. Yea, good luck with that!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Tara Reide, who fled to Russia for asylum, after FBI "Operation Cassandra", Biden Rape, files torte claim $10M vs FBI:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/joe-biden-victim-tara-reade-files-tort-claim/





Follow the Border CONVOY:

https://takeourborderback.com/





The The UN Regional Refugee & Migrant Response Plan 2024:

https://cis.org/Bensman/UN-Budgets-Millions-USBound-Migrants-2024





MA Roxbury residents in uproar as rec center closed to house migrants:

https://www.bostonherald.com/2024/01/30/boston-logan-migrants-ready-to-move-into-roxbury-rec-center/





GA Airport holding migrants in military protected area:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/watch-georgia-lawmaker-captures-video-illegal-aliens-tucked/





Project Libertad, Head of Board, Vanguard:

https://www.projectlibertad.org/board-of-directors.html





Greensboro, NC, American Hebrew Academy funded by USTP$/HHS to house thousands of migrant children:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/388714/biden-administration-signs-five-year-contract-to-house-migrant-children-in-north-carolina-neighborhood/





Follow Natosha Tew, Moms4Liberty, in New Hanover, NC- coverage on special needs school closure to house migrant children:

https://twitter.com/NHCMoms4Liberty





Revolver News, with Rep. Thomas Massey and Whistleblower expose the DNC "pipebomb" was "found" by Capitol Policeman:

https://revolver.news/2024/01/plot-thickens-damning-new-details-emerge-in-jan-6-pipe-bomb-cover-up/





Bryan Johnson, GenZero, live forever, Human 2.0, Parabiosis, Braintree Financial, Kernel:

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/sep/14/my-ultimate-goal-dont-die-bryan-johnson-on-his-controversial-plan-to-live-for-ever

https://www.kernel.com/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Braintree_(company)

https://fortune.com/2024/01/03/bryan-johnson-elon-musk-biohacking-feud/

https://lincoln.metacannon.net/2023/10/mormon-on-dont-die-by-zero-aka-bryan-johnson.html

https://www.foxnews.com/media/immortality-seeking-tech-mogul-new-gen-zero-humanity-transcend-human-norms





Please support the Kolstad family of MT! And check out Affirming Reality as a support network:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/montana-child-protective-services-medically-kidnapped-teen-girl/

https://affirmingreality.com/

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBMG9





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE