Trump's Ai Beast System - Measure you under the skin
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
181 views • 7 months ago

Trumps Press Conference today discuss a $500 Billion invest in an Ai infrastructure that is the all knowing fake Ai god that will measure everything under the skin. Learn more at http://SJWellFire.com if you do not understand the bio-digital convergence that will steal your soul. The upcoming Final Days Report 395 will cover the creepy beast system rising under Trump just as we've warned the last 3 years. They are promising you medical cures under the defilement of your DNA. It is a seed war..

beast systemend of daysai godtrump the beast system
