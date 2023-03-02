SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (48)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My 48th video diary filmed in October and November 2022.This installment features clips from the 5G outreach and magnet test stall we held in Swindon Town Centre, the usual Chemtrails evidence and pop up 5G installations in Swindon, the Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph, plus a clip of me meeting my lovely grandchildren for the first time.
