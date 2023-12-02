EPOCH TV | Should the Pentagon Let AI Weapons Choose to Kill Humans?

EPOCH TIMES: Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Should the Pentagon Let AI Weapons Choose to Kill Humans?





Weapon systems run by artificial intelligence could become tools that humans can’t compete with. The process of analyzing a target, identifying it as a possible threat, and pulling the trigger to kill would be faster than any human. They would be weapons that don’t need to sleep, don’t daydream, don’t need to take breaks or eat.





They raise massive ethical issues. And there’s now a debate on whether the Pentagon should allow them, especially as other countries begin to push them.





In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.





Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive1201CR



