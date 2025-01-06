BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Keys to the Kingdom - Curt Poole
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 6 months ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Curt Poole, who currently resides in Oklahoma, shares with Eileen about the "Keys of the Kingdom of Heaven and Earth," a national movement that is taking down the strongholds of evil and injustice in the American judicial system. He explains that justice is a big issue with God and it is no coincidence that Oklahoma became the first state to mandate teaching the Bible in the public schools.


To learn more, watch the attached video: https://youtu.be/CM8iQr1eXps?si=dE8iNH-0V0mXYNeG


Also, here's the link for Curt's new book, "Lessons from the Heart of David,"


https://a.co/d/3mBLzMt


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
bibleoklahomapublic schoolskingdom of heaven
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy